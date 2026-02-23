Own A Row At Monster Jam!

Be listening to win tickets instantly on the air, and below is your bonus chance. If you win you’ll also be in the running for the grand prize…to OWN A ROW. One grand prize winner will score 17 tickets and Pit Party Passes for them and their friends to take over a row at Ford Field for the show on March 21.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, February 23 and 11:59pm on March 15, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on march 16, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Monster Jam on March 21 or 22. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. One Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win Seventeen (17) Tickets and Pit Party Passes to Monster Jam on March 21. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.