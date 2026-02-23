Breaking Benjamin & Chevelle: Win Here

Breaking Benjamin along with Chevelle, Starset, and Kami Kehoe will be at Pine Knob for a show together on September 13. Tickets are on sale now , and this is your shot to win your way in with The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, February 23and 11:59pm, March 15 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 16 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Breaking Benjamin at Pine Knob on September 13. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.