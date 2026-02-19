The Progressive Novi Boat Show: Win Tickets Here

The Progressive Novi Boat Show

March 12 - 15 | Vibes Credit Union Showplace

The Progressive Novi Boat Show returns to the Vibes Credit Union Showplace (formerly Suburban Collection) from March 12 to 15. Summer boating season will be here in no time, and this is your spot to shop hundreds of boats including Pontoons, Cruisers, Jet Skis, Fishing Boats, and more. Plus, this your chance to see brand new 2026 models on display for the first time.

If you already have a boat the Novi Boat Show has the latest in accessories, fishing gear, and more. And the show features Boating Safety Classes, the Harborside Market, and a Kids Zone. Advance tickets for the show are available now.

Plus the Riff wants to hook you up to get in for free! Below you can enter to win a Four Pack of tickets to check out the Novi Boat Show for free on The Riff.

