Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp Founder David Fishof On 30 Years Of Making Musical Dreams Come True

If you've never heard of the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, you don't know what you're missing. Founder David Fishof is celebrating the camp's 30th year with major rock stars. David has some incredible stories to tell. This guy has worked with many rock stars to make the dreams of common musicians come true.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

David feels fortunate to be doing these camps three decades later. "You know, it's my 30th anniversary. I'm pulling out the biggest and the best. So this next weekend, I got Stuart Copeland. And then Roger Daltrey. I mean, he's the reason I'm still doing rock and roll fantasy camp. He did his first camp for me!" It's crazy to think that average Joes can jam with their rock heroes.



There's been some big-name stars that have gone through the camp hallways. "And for me, it's not the money for me. It's the experience. I think that what attracts these rock stars, the camp, the big names, it reminds them what it was like when they first started. As Jeff Beck said to me, it was my opportunity to give people back a musician. Where am I going to get, I'm going to hang out with a fan. I'd rather hang out with a guitar player and jam with them and give them, teach them licks." David went on about some other well-know rockers. "Gene Simmons said to me, I wish they had this 50 years ago. A few months ago, I did Alice Cooper and you know, he's incredible. He loves the fans and he loves to see these musicians, um, because they're fellow musicians. So, you know, I think that's really what it is for the, for the musicians. And I've been very fortunate for 30 years to get them."

The Bridge Documentary

David's also working on something that's near and dear to him - another documentary. While texting some of my friends who have done the camp before, they all told me to ask him about the doc he's made that could see the light of day soon.

After the October 7th attacks in Israel, David was overseas visiting his son. While there, he attended a funeral of a metal drummer who'd perished in the attack. There was a drum set up at the funeral, and was being played by the drummer's brother. The boy played the drums for 20 minutes, then proceeded to toss the drumsticks into the grave. That gave David an idea; he was going to bring ten rock musicians over to rock camp and try to "bridge" the political and geographical divides with music. It went better than he anticipated. "And you really see, it's not political. It's all about how music heals. And it's really about how, um, I wanted to show how Israelis are into music. They're not into this. They're not, it's all about music."

He approached the Friends executive producer, Kevin Bright, looking for some funding for the project. He got more than that. "David, I'm not giving you money. He said, I'm going to make the movie for you. This is an incredible story. And he produced an incredible film, and it's called The Bridge." They're going to try to get it into the Tribeca Film Festival and others. People like Slash, Gene, and Paul from KISS and more appear in the film.