Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Will Reunite for Summer 2026 Co-Headlining Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson team up again. The two performers will co-headline a tour this summer with The HU and Orgy as opening acts. It will start on Aug….

Laura Adkins
A split image of Rob Zombie on the left and Marilyn Manson on the right
Ethan Miller via Getty Images / Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson team up again. The two performers will co-headline a tour this summer with The HU and Orgy as opening acts. It will start on Aug. 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The final show will take place on September 20 at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California.

These two industrial rockers had annual co-headlining bills in past years, and this marks their return to that tradition. This tour features 21 dates across North America, hitting major amphitheaters in the United States and Canada.

Rob Zombie has released eight studio albums and earned multi-platinum status during his career. On Instagram, he wrote, "The new video, 'F.T.W 84,' drops on February 27th, the same day as THE GREAT SATAN arrives! Get ready for lots of ZOMBIE coming your way!"

The HU will open most shows, but they won't appear at the Sept. 16 date in Airway Heights, Washington. East Coast venues will come first, and Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina will get early stops. Then, the tour will go to New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania before crossing into Canada for a Toronto show on Sept. 1.

Midwest dates will hit Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Colorado, and Utah. Washington and California will host the final leg of the tour. You can find all of their stops and get tickets here.

Marilyn MansonRob Zombie
Laura AdkinsWriter
