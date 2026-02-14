Contests
A Moronic Movie Review Of Crime 101 with Meltdown & Jade

You may or may not know, but I go to the movie theater all the time to see the latest films. Many times, I go to work and talk to…

Meltdown

You may or may not know, but I go to the movie theater all the time to see the latest films. Many times, I go to work and talk to Jade about what I watched. Most of the time, she has zero intentions of seeing the movie or hearing what I have to say about it. That being said, we decided to see some movies and review them from our different points of view. Here's our first attempt at being Siskel & Ebert.

We went to a sneak preview for the movie Crime 101 starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Barry, and Mark Ruffalo. You can watch the preview below.

Surprisingly, we both came away with somewhat similar thoughts on this movie.

We're going to try to do a movie review at least once a month with upcoming films.

Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
