Josh Freese Comments on Split From Foo Fighters

Anne Erickson
Former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese was caught off guard when he was released from Foo Fighters, he says in an interview with Modern Drummer.

Freese joined the band after the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins in 2022. In May 2025, he revealed that he was relieved of his duties with the grunge band, stating that, "No reason was given."

"I have a couple small theories, but I can't really go into them right now," Freese told Modern Drummer in the chat. "I did really enjoy the two years I spent with those guys however, and they were good to me... until they weren't.

Drummer Josh Freese Comments on Playing With Dave Grohl

Freese also commented on what it was like being in a band with Dave Grohl, who was formerly the drummer of Nirvana. "It really was cool being in a band where the leader is a phenomenal drummer that you respect," Freese said.

"I enjoyed being around those guys, they were generous and good to me… and that's what makes the whole thing even more of a mystery," he added in the interview. "I think I'm a pretty good read on people, and I did not see that coming."

He also said that it was a total surprise to him, and that "one day it was nothing but laughs" with Grohl giving him props every night, and then the next, it was "over."

Following Freese's exit from the band, Foo Fighters brought on Ilan Rubin of Nine Inch Nails to be their new drummer. Since then, Freese hasn't been hurting for gigs. He's played with Weezer and A Perfect Circle, to name just a few.

Freese says he's happy with his new gigs, too. "I feel like I'm back where I belong," he said. "Trust me... no one should feel sorry for me."

