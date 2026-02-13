Fozzy Announces Twisted Faith Tour 2026 With Festival Appearances and Eight U.S. Dates

Fozzy will kick off the Twisted Faith Tour in May with eight U.S. dates. Shows at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals are part of the run, which starts on May 7 in Daytona before wrapping up on May 16 in Flint.

Flaw, SpineShank, and Who On Earth will open on select dates. VIP packages and tickets are on sale at FozzyRock.com.

The tour will feature the band's newest single, "Fall In Line," which came out in April 2025. "'Fall In Line' is the most exciting and unique song Fozzy has ever recorded," said Chris Jericho, according to BraveWords. "It's everything we've stood for over the last 25 years: heavy, melodic, defiant, and built to blow minds live."

Guitarist Rich Ward brought on Jericho as a vocalist in 2000. The band made eight studio albums and one live album across 25 years. Their 2017 single, "Judas," hit 73 million views on YouTube.

The current lineup has Jericho on vocals, Ward on lead guitar, Billy Grey on rhythm guitar, P.J. Farley on bass, and Grant Brooks on drums. After their 2022 album, Boombox, the band moved to releasing music one single at a time instead of full albums.

Tour dates start on May 7 at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Florida. Shows follow at Amo's Southend in Charlotte on May 8, then The Foundry in Waynesboro, Virginia, on May 9.

Underground Arts in Philadelphia will host them on May 12. Capital City Music Hall in Harrisburg comes next on May 13. They perform at Sonic Temple in Columbus on May 14 before heading to Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois, on May 15. The run wraps up on May 16 at Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan.