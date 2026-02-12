The Warning & Carín León Unite for English Debut ‘Love to Be Loved’

Rock sister-trio The Warning released a single with Mexican artist Carín León on Feb. 6. This marks León's first song sung entirely in English.

"Love to Be Loved" came out through Lava/Republic Records, melding together rock, country, and pop elements.

The Villarreal sisters co-wrote it with Teddy Swims, Rob Grimaldi, Anton DeLost, Boy Matthews, and Neil Ormandy. Grimaldi and DeLost produced it.

"We are so excited about this song," said the band in a statement, as reported by Rock Sound. "As a rock band, this is something completely different for us and a chance to explore new sounds. Blending musical worlds is always exciting, and working with our fellow Mexican artist Carín León made the experience even more special. It's a collaboration that pushed us creatively and shows a new side of The Warning."

León won a GRAMMY in the week leading up to the release. He shared his thoughts.

"I'm truly happy and excited about this collaboration with these amazing artists, The Warning, a band I deeply admire that reaffirms to me that Mexican music and Mexican rock are far from dead — they're more present and stronger than ever," said León in a statement, MSN reports.

The trio from Monterrey, Mexico, formed in 2013. Sisters Daniela, Paulina, and Alejandra gained attention through YouTube covers. Their version of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" went viral.

They signed with Lava Records in 2020. The band has opened for Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses, and Stone Temple Pilots. They put out their live album Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX in 2025, recorded in front of 30,000 fans.

The group appeared on A GRAMMY Celebration of Latin Music last year. They performed with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens.

The band showed up at the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 as NFL Mexico special guests. They will perform at Lollapalooza in March across South America.