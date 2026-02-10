Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: February 13 – February 15

Detroit's Valentine weekend delivers something for every mood, from family-friendly spectacle to sharp comedy and throwback beats. Disney on Ice presents: Mickey's Search Party brings colorful adventure and nostalgia, Josh Adams adds laugh-out-loud storytelling, and For the Love of Hip Hop taps into classic rhythms that defined a generation—setting the tone for a weekend that blends fun, humor, and musical legacy.

Disney on Ice presents: Mickey's Search Party

What: Disney adventure on ice for families

Disney adventure on ice for families When: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $33

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party is a fun and exciting way for families to experience an interactive skating show featuring beloved Disney characters, spectacular acts of talent, thrilling gymnastics, and enchanting tales told through music and dance. Join Mickey, Minnie, and their friends on an incredible adventure with Tinker Bell. You'll get to visit several Disney films, including Coco, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast, along the way. With crowd-pleasing characters, spectacular production, and sing-along moments, it's designed to delight both children and adults.

Josh Adams

What: Comedian Josh Adams

Comedian Josh Adams When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: The Comedy Bar, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit

The Comedy Bar, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $38.24

Josh Adams has earned a reputation as an up-and-coming comic with delivering quick-witted, relatable material based on his own life experiences and his ability to observe the world with a discerning eye. His animated persona when performing, as well as his unique storytelling style, has quickly established Adams as one of comedy's hottest names.

For the Love of Hip Hop

What: Classic hip-hop legends live on stage

Classic hip-hop legends live on stage When: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Orsa Music Hall, 350 Madison St., Detroit

Orsa Music Hall, 350 Madison St., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $85.75

For the Love of Hip Hop is a memorable live concert celebrating classic hip-hop and R&B artists. The lineup includes many artists who were historically highly influential in shaping both genres and who made a name for themselves during hip hop's and R&B's golden eras through influential recordings that forever changed the landscape of what we know today as hip hop and R&B, as well as through high-energy performances.

Valentine's weekend in Detroit leans into after-dark fun with a mix of style, throwback R&B, and late-night energy. Whether the vibe is sipping, singing along, or dancing into the early hours, the lineup offers playful ways to celebrate with friends or a special someone.

