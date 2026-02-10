Korn Steps Away from Album Cycle Pressure, Prioritizes Live Shows Over Studio Work

Korn won't rush their 15th studio album, as the band wants to tour and play live shows instead. Guitarist Brian "Head" Welch told Loudwire they've released albums every two or three years since his return in 2013, and he prefers waiting longer between releases.

"I really love the fact that it's taking a long time. I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums," Brian "Head" Welch said. "We're just so addicted to the studio that we get in there and we're putting albums out every two or three years, ever since I rejoined. And so I love that there's been delays."

New tracks aren't the main goal right now. Welch pointed to their massive collection of past work as proof they can slow down.

"We're a fortunate band, we've been around for awhile and we've got an extensive catalog with a lot of well-known songs. We're focusing right now on our live show … It feels like we don't even need a new album. Everything's just going so well, but that's not to say we're not going to find some time to go in again. I feel like it's not priority right now," he said.

The band plans to meet and review what they've created so far. Welch teased possible surprises coming this year.

"We're going to meet together and see where we're at. There could be a couple of surprises this year … We're going to have some cool announcements for dates around the world and stuff coming this year," he said.

Welch gave this interview while promoting "Defiler," a track by Zahna that features his guest work. He signed Zahna to XOVR Records, his label, last year.