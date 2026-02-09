Megadeth’s Mustaine Warns Yungblud About Collaborating With Too Many Artists

Contests
Dave Mustaine shared his thoughts on Yungblud's work with rock legends during an interview with NME. The Megadeth lead singer cautioned that teaming up with too many musicians might muddy the younger artist's identity and dilute their core sound. He said, "When you say somebody is working with everybody, that to me means they've reached a point where they need to either take a break, or find something else [to separate them from the pack] because you run the risk of your song sounding like the last person's song, which then sounds like the last person's song."

The metal veteran didn't know Yungblud's songs. When asked if he'd team up with him, Mustaine passed. "If I was going to work with anybody right now, I'd keep working with Megadeth," he said.

Yungblud won a GRAMMY after covering Black Sabbath's "Changes" at the Back to the Beginning concert, which strengthened his bond with the late Ozzy Osbourne. He then dropped an EP with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. He also reworked his track, "Zombie," alongside Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

The British musician stood up for how he approaches rock. He said that rigid rules about tradition have choked the life out of rock. Yungblud pointed to rock history as proof that borrowing sounds has always been part of what makes rock tick. His Back to the Beginning performance connected him with other rock stars, and he stood behind his Idols album as something that came straight from him. 

Laura AdkinsWriter
