“Claypool Gold” Featuring Primus: Win Tickets Here

Les Claypool is bringing his “Claypool Gold” show to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on May 31. The show features three of his bands...Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade. All three bands will be sharing the stage throughout the entire show. Tickets are on sale now , and we have your shot to win them!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, February 9 and 11:59pm, March 1 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 2, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Claypool Gold with Primus on May 31. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.