Bad Omens: Win Your Way In

Bad Omens, along with Beartooth and PRESIDENT, will be at LCA on February 28…and this show is SOLD OUT . But if you still want to go, this is your last chance to win your way in with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, February 9 and 11:59pm, February 24 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 25, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Bad Omens on February 28. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.