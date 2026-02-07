Contests
Throttle up, Motor City! Win 4 tickets to Detroit Autorama!

Michigan Auto Law Presents: A Metro Detroit Family Four-Pack Giveaway! Enter for your chance to win four tickets to the 73rd Annual Detroit Autorama at Huntington Place in Detroit Don’t miss your chance…

Doug Warner
Don’t miss your chance to win a day of family fun on us!

Michigan residents are welcome to enter.
This giveaway ends on Friday, February 18.

Tickets valid for one day through the weekend of February 27 – March 1, 2026

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

This contest is administered by Michigan Auto Law. By clicking the link, you will be taken to www.michiganautolaw.com to register.

