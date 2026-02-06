Buckcherry Announces Spring 2026 ‘Let It Roar’ U.S. Tour Starting May 2

Buckcherry will start their 2026 Let It Roar tour on May 2 at the M3 Festival in Columbia, Maryland. The string of shows will wrap up on May 31 at Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City.

On Instagram, the band wrote, "It might be cold outside, but your May just got a whole lot hotter with a brand new leg of the 2026 Let It Roar Tour comin' your way kickin' off at M3 Fest in Columbia, MD and wrapping up at Diamond Ballroom in OKC!"

These 21 concerts support Roar Like Thunder, their 11th studio album that dropped in Jun. 2025. Two big festivals make this run special. Buckcherry will perform at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 7 and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, on May 15. Both are firsts for the group.

The California rockers started in Anaheim in 1995. They released two albums before breaking up in 2002. Vocalist Josh Todd and lead guitarist Keith Nelson brought the band back with fresh faces in 2006, releasing 15 that same year. Their debut record gave them hits like "Crazy B**ch" and "Sorry," which became their first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

Producer Marti Frederiksen recorded Roar Like Thunder at Sienna Studios in Nashville. He co-wrote all ten tracks with Todd and guitarist Stevie Dacanay. Frederiksen has worked with Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Jonny Lang, and Sheryl Crow.

A live video for the title track came out recently. Crews filmed it during 2025 performances.