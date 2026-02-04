Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Staind Honoring 25th Anniversary of ‘Break the Cycle’ With Cross-Country Tour

It may seem hard to believe, but Staind are coming up on the 25th anniversary of the band’s seminal Break the Cycle album. The band released that record on May…

Anne Erickson
It may seem hard to believe, but Staind are coming up on the 25th anniversary of the band's seminal Break the Cycle album.
Getty Images / Jason Kempin

It may seem hard to believe, but Staind are coming up on the 25th anniversary of the band's seminal Break the Cycle album. The band released that record on May 8, 2001, and it changed the lives of Staind and its band members.

In honor of the milestone, Staind have announced that they'll embark on a 25th anniversary U.S. tour this fall. The trek starts on Sept. 8 in Atlanta and runs through an Oct. 19 show in Austin, Texas. Opening for the trek are Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder.

"25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special," Staind frontman Aaron Lewis said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to going out with these guys. It's like one big family reunion."

For the full list of tour dates and additional ticket information, head to Staind's official website.

Break the Cycle features the blockbuster singles "It's Been Awhile," "Fade," "Outside" and "For You." It's been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

No word on any new music from Staind, but the band released their most recent album in 2023 with Confessions of the Fallen.

Staind Helped Usher in the Post-Grunge Era

Staind showed up when post-grunge needed depth, not just distortion. They took heaviness and stripped the bravado out of it, leaving something raw and exposed behind. Aaron Lewis didn’t sing like a rock frontman chasing an anthem. He sang like someone unloading everything he’d been carrying, even when it was uncomfortable to hear. That honesty became their signature.

What Staind brought to post-grunge was emotional weight without theatrics. The riffs hit hard, but they left room for silence and space, which made the quiet moments just as crushing as the loud ones. Songs like “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside” didn’t feel engineered for listeners. They felt lived-in, like confessions you weren’t sure you were supposed to hear.

Staind also helped widen the genre’s emotional vocabulary. They weren’t afraid to sound broken, reflective, or restrained. That vulnerability influenced a wave of bands who realized you didn’t need to shout to be heavy. It's one of the many reasons to love Staind. What's your favorite Staind song? Reach out to the author and name your picks.

Staind
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Duff McKagan performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 5Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Guitarist Dave Sabo, drummer Rob Hammersmith, singer Erik Grönwall, bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarist Scotti Hill of Skid Row perform as the band opens for the Scorpions' nine-date residency "Sin City Nights" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicSkid Row Searches for New Frontman Nearly Two Years After Erik Grönwall’s ExitDan Teodorescu
American rock group Kiss, sporting their face paint and costumes, visit London at the start of their first European tour on May 10, 1976 in London, England.
MusicKISS Track ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube ViewsLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect