Staind Honoring 25th Anniversary of ‘Break the Cycle’ With Cross-Country Tour

It may seem hard to believe, but Staind are coming up on the 25th anniversary of the band's seminal Break the Cycle album. The band released that record on May 8, 2001, and it changed the lives of Staind and its band members.

In honor of the milestone, Staind have announced that they'll embark on a 25th anniversary U.S. tour this fall. The trek starts on Sept. 8 in Atlanta and runs through an Oct. 19 show in Austin, Texas. Opening for the trek are Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder.

"25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special," Staind frontman Aaron Lewis said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to going out with these guys. It's like one big family reunion."

For the full list of tour dates and additional ticket information, head to Staind's official website.

Break the Cycle features the blockbuster singles "It's Been Awhile," "Fade," "Outside" and "For You." It's been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

No word on any new music from Staind, but the band released their most recent album in 2023 with Confessions of the Fallen.

Staind Helped Usher in the Post-Grunge Era

Staind showed up when post-grunge needed depth, not just distortion. They took heaviness and stripped the bravado out of it, leaving something raw and exposed behind. Aaron Lewis didn’t sing like a rock frontman chasing an anthem. He sang like someone unloading everything he’d been carrying, even when it was uncomfortable to hear. That honesty became their signature.

What Staind brought to post-grunge was emotional weight without theatrics. The riffs hit hard, but they left room for silence and space, which made the quiet moments just as crushing as the loud ones. Songs like “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside” didn’t feel engineered for listeners. They felt lived-in, like confessions you weren’t sure you were supposed to hear.