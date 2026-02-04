Skid Row Searches for New Frontman Nearly Two Years After Erik Grönwall’s Exit

Skid Row has whittled down its hunt for a new lead singer. The band plans to reveal something big within weeks. Guitarist Scotti Hill spoke with The Music Universe on Jan. 31 about what comes next.

"In about a week we're gonna make an announcement for a real push, and we're gonna get it done and we're gonna get the right person for the job and we're gonna get back out there," Hill said.

The group hasn't had a permanent singer since March 2024. That's when Erik Grönwall departed because of health troubles tied to his leukemia fight. The 38-year-old Swedish musician was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia back in March 2021.

Bassist Rachel Bolan talked to the Rockstrap podcast about who might step up. "We have a couple of guys on our radar that we're pretty excited about," Bolan said, according to PennLive. "So hopefully before the end of the year we'll be back out on the road."

Finding someone isn't simple. Bolan broke down how all four members must say yes. "We're all going through each person like, 'Okay, let's get in a room with this person [or] this person is a little too young, or a little too green, or they can't sing,'" he said.

Hill talked about why the right fit matters so much. "It's not an easy job, really," Hill said. "I mean, that stuff is really hard to sing. And it's gotta be the right chemistry, because in our band we get along really great. We're family, and we need somebody to be family with us."

Personality weighs heavily in the decision, Bolan explained. "The main thing is being a good hang," he said in an interview. Several singers have tried out, but the band won't rush things.