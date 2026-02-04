Get Tickets To The Detroit Boat Show
The 68th annual Detroit Boat Show is at a NEW LOCATION! Stop by on February 12th-15th at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Sponsored by Progressive.
- EASY access and plenty of easy parking
- HUNDREDS OF BOATS UP TO 45 FEET
- Cruisers, Wake Boats, Bow Riders, Fishing Boats, Pontoons, & More
- Boat Show deals and discounts can save you THOUSANDS off boats and accessories
- Be among the first to see brand new model boats
- If you already have a boat, get your hands on the latest electronics, gadgets, and boating accessories
- Meet Captain Lee from Below Deck on Bravo TV—get pictures and autographs, February 14th & 15th
- Live Music Friday and Saturday at the Tiki Bar
- FREE Boater Safety Education Classes
- Bring the family for fun in the kids' zone, too
- Learn more about jobs in the marine industry with Careers Days at the show
- GET YOUR TICKETS AND MORE DETAILS HERE