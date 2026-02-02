Contests
The Funeral Portrait: Win Tickets Here

The Funeral Portrait February 22 | The Shelter The Funeral Portrait is coming to The Shelter for a show on February 22.  Tickets go on sale on February 3, and…

The Funeral Portrait

February 22 | The Shelter

The Funeral Portrait is coming to The Shelter for a show on February 22.  Tickets go on sale on February 3, and you also have the shot to win them! 

Be listening to score tickets to the show instantly on the air, and below is a your bonus chance to check out The Funeral Portrait up close on the stage in The Shelter this month.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:40pm, February 2 and 11:59pm, February 17 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 18, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Funeral Portrait on February 22.  A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

