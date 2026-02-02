Contests
How Will You Spend Valentine’s Day? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Valentine’s Day is coming up and The Riff is here to help figure out how you’ll end up spending your Valentine’s Day! If you could use some advice on what…

Doug Warner

Valentine's Day is coming up and The Riff is here to help figure out how you'll end up spending your Valentine's Day!

If you could use some advice on what you should do, or even if you don't, we can let you know what WE think you'll do!  Take the WRIF Valentine's Day Personality Quiz below. Based on how you answer these questions, you’ll find out what we think you will do this year...from a romantic date night to spending the night drinking at the bar.  We can't say this will be GOOD advice, but it's advice all the same. 

Plus, just by taking the quiz you will be entered to win a $50 Gift Card to Viviano Flower Shop to help you out for Valentine's Day this year.

TAKE THE QUIZ BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00 a.m. on February 2 and 11:59pm on February 14, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) at approximately 12:00pm on February 5, February 9, February 11, February 12, and February 15, and upon verification will receive One (1) $50 Viviano's Flowers Gift Card (valid until August 1, 2026). A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE

