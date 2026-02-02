Godsmack: Win With The Riff

Godsmack brings the “Rise Of Rock World Tour”, with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy, to the stage at Pine Knob on June 21. Tickets go on sale on February 6 , and this is your shot to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:10pm, February 2 and 11:59pm, February 22 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 23 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Godsmack at Pine Knob on June 21. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.