Motor City Riffs 02/01/2026

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from February 1st below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

Riding With Killers - Hostility

The Pop Atoms - Bridgeport

Detentia - Victoriam

Savage Reaction - If You Ask Me

The One Divided - Down Is Not Dead

Queen Jayne- Dirty Money.

Queen Jayne - cold love

Tanya Venom - Faithfully

mean green - Bloody lip

Concrete Angels - Violate

Forge the Sun - Toadhoney