Badflower “101 WRIF Anniversary Show”: Backstage Pass

Badflower will take the stage at Saint Andrew's hall on February 17 for The Riff’s Anniversary Show. Tickets for the show are still available , and we want to hook you up with tickets plus an extra “gift” for our Anniversary…our Backstage Pass! Be listening to win tickets along with passes to meet Badflower before the show, and below is a bonus shot to win.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, January 30 and 11:59pm, February 10 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 11, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Badflower on February 17. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Passes to watch a portion of Badflower’s set from the side of the stage. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.