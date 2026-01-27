Papa Roach Debuts New Track at Nashville Venue, Sets Release Date

Papa Roach premiered a new track, "Wake Up Calling," on Jan. 19 on YouTube. The band played it during a surprise acoustic set at Whiskey Jam in Nashville. The band posted the release date for the full version. "Wake Up Calling drops Wednesday 1/28 at 12am ET," they announced.

The group stripped things down for an acoustic version at the venue, which country star Dierks Bentley runs. They also performed acoustic takes on "Scars" and "Last Resort," two massive hits from their catalog.

This single is Papa Roach's third piece of new content since 2022. Last January, Papa Roach returned with "Even If It Kills Me," their first new track in three years. Last summer brought "Braindead," which featured guest vocals from Toby Morse of H20.

The band dropped their eleventh studio album, Ego Trip, in April 2022 through their own label, New Noize. In 2025, the group celebrated the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Infest, with performances around the world. They surprised fans with a Vegas appearance alongside Carrie Underwood in April 2025, and the pair performed "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)" and "Last Resort."