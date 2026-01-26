Shinedown Unveils ‘Searchlight’ Video After Grand Ole Opry Debut

Shinedown released the music video for "Searchlight." The band first played this track during its Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville last year. Andrew Donoho shot the video in Nashville the day after that Opry performance.

According to Dailyfly, lead singer Brent Smith introduced the song by telling the crowd, "Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it- a song can come out of thin air. We didn't find this one, it found us."

The video shows each member playing their own instruments. Steel pedal guitar and banjo appear throughout. Smith, Eric Bass, and Dave Bassett wrote the track as a team.

"Searchlight is a song about owning your true feelings. It's an awakening of the soul," Smith said. "Lyrically, it is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the moment you decide to go out into the world and find your purpose. Musically, it is an homage to all the music our parents and grandparents brought us up on. It is a love letter to Americana, Rhythm and Blues, Bluegrass, Outlaw Country, and, of course, rock 'n' roll. The creative process for this song was quite a journey."

The group will headline Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio for the first time on May 15. My Chemical Romance, Tool, and Bring Me the Horizon will headline the other days of the festival.

Shinedown announced its first-ever curated festival event, Shinedown's Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend. It happens from Oct. 23 to 25 in Miramar Beach, Florida. The three-day event features two headlining sets from the band.