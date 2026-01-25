Motor City Riffs 01/25/2026
Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!
In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.
We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.
Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from January 25th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!
Hairy Queen - French Road
Hairy Queen - Viagra
Sharp Lives - Hello Sinner
mean green - Unchained
Truenemy - Almost Honest (Megadeth cover)
Sunnyside Revival - PTSG
Sunnyside Revival - Shivers
mean green - Even though you were just a friend
HAMMERVONHELLZWICK - Wheels on fire
HAMMERVONHELLZWICK - Black Flame
Panda House - Overexposure
Panda House - Unanswered
mean green - Hand of doom