The brutal cold has arrived in Metro Detroit--and it looks like it's here to stay. The next couple of weeks are going to be dangerously cold in the Motor City.

As Michiganders, we're used to the cold. Winter comes every year and we put up with it. However, these next couple of weeks are going to be significantly colder than usual and it's best to be prepared. As nice as it would be to hibernate like a bear for the next few weeks (or months?), that's not really an option. You still have to go to work, take the kids to school, and live your life. So, let's cover some ways you can best protect yourself and your loved ones during this nasty cold spell.

5 Tips To Stay Safe During Metro Detroit Winter Weather

Lows are going to drop into the negatives in most parts of Metro Detroit in the coming days and the wind chill is going to have it feeling even colder. There will be days that it's sunny--but don't be deceived! It's still going to be incredibly cold. Let's go over 5 ways to stay safe during this storm that won't have you changing up your lifestyle in any major way. These tips should be useful, effective, and simple to do.

1. Keep Emergency Kits In Your Car

You're going to want to stash a blanket in your car just in case! With this bad weather the roads might be icy or slippery and it can have an impact on your plans. If something you don't plan for happens and you get stuck somewhere, you won't have to worry about freezing and you'll have some help with a blanket. In addition to a blanket, kitty litter can help you get out of jams and help your tires tread. So, you should have some of that in your car. You should also have food stashed in there just in case!

2. Layer Up!

Wear more than one layer when you're going out. The weather can be unpredictable and change quickly. Just because it was warm when you left the house doesn't mean it will stay that way. Make sure to layer up and keep warm.

3. Limit Exposure

If you don't have to leave the house, don't! As fun as it might be to meet your friends at the bar, if the roads are nasty it might be best to stay in. If you don't have to go out and face the elements--then don't! Plan ahead and run your errands when it's nicer and use your weather app to check and monitor the weather and forecast.

4. Heating Safety

It's natural to want to use a space heater during the cold--and you should! Just make sure to keep them away from flammable items and don't use your oven to heat your home! That's not a good idea. Don't leave your space heater running over night either. Use it safely and follow all the rules.

5. Mind Your Pets