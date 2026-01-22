Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg On The Big Year Ahead For The Detroit Band

To say the guys from Eva Under Fire have a big 2026 is an understatement. Between a spring tour, dropping a new album, and a massive tour with Five Finger Death Punch, I'd say this is the year of Eva!

It was cool of Amanda to swing by the WRIF studios and fill us in on everything coming up. Including the chance for her to leave Detroit this weekend for the warm confines of the Caribbean on the ShipRocked cruise!

Eva Under Fire Are Ready To Grind

This new year finds the band in a different situation with a new team, a team that's a little more grind. "So there was a switch-up in the team. We're working with a new agent now, a booking agent. And I think that it was just a better fit. It was, you know, something in the timeline that we were trying to work out before. Like, why can't we keep this consistent? I don't know if it was like, you know, everybody in this industry tells you it's important to get all of the big looks. And, but we're from Detroit. We're hustlers. So we're like, what happens in between the, the big looks? Right. Um, so we, we needed somebody that was going to be able to just do, you know, grind with us. And, um, so we found an agent that can do that."

Speaking of grinding, the guys will start touring with the Five Finger Death Punch boys this summer (August 16th at Pine Knob). "

New Eva Under Fire Music Is Coming

As far as new music from the band, Amanda says they're ready to go. "Yeah. Uh, the new album was very, um,

hard fought and won from different camps. We got in the room with everybody this time. The first album we did with a specific camp, and we kind of did a little bit of writing here and there with different other people. But this time we got into, I don't know, there's probably six studios or something, um, six different teams that we worked with to get this new album. Um, but I think it's very much an elevation of our work. I think it's probably the most authentic work that we've ever done. You know, like I said and mentioned before, first album, everybody wants to tell you how to do this."

She says the album will be slightly different from the last. "So, it's heavier. We went, we went darker, we went heavier,

we went grittier, which is also kind of part of our like Detroit, you know, has that grit, that grind. So I think it's very much more aligned with who we are as people. Um, and who we are as a garage band. Cause like, that's, that's the whole, the whole concept. It's called Villainous."

I asked her about the possibility of any of these songs being used in a movie or anything along those lines. "Why do you got to ask me about things that I can't necessarily tell you about that are currently in the works. So, uh, the answer is probably yes to both of those things!"

The band worked with many contributors, including Scott Stevens and others.

Playing Pine Knob

Even though Amanda has sung on the Pine Knob stage before, this will be the first time with Eva Under Fire. She had the privilege of joining Jered Leto from 30 Seconds To Mars on stage, and Lzzy Hale and Halestorm. But watching her own songs come to life on her hometown stage is a whole different beast.