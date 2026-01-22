Corrosion Of Conformity Announces Spring Tour With Clutch, Crobot

Corrosion Of Conformity will kick off their spring North American run on April 7 in Atlanta. Shows with Clutch and JD Pinkus stretch from April 9 through May 3, then Crobot joins for performances ending May 16 in New Orleans.

Two opening nights hit Atlanta and Greensboro on April 7 and 8. Then Clutch and JD Pinkus climb aboard for a stretch starting in Sayreville, New Jersey, on April 9 and wrapping in Asheville, North Carolina, on May 3. COC returns to headlining slots May 5 in Toronto and May 6 in Montreal, then Crobot appears on the remaining dates.

"To all the Corrosion free thinkers and beer drinkers, we are beyond stoked on this tour announcement and our upcoming new record(s)," the band said on social media. "The Alice Cooper/Judas Priest tour lit us on fire. See you on the horizon… up the hammers! First single coming soon."

This run will promote a new double album dropping later this year on Nuclear Blast Records. Guitar-recording sessions for the follow-up to 2018's No Cross No Crown happened at a Miami studio owned by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.

Born in 1982, COC has released ten albums across four decades. No Cross No Crown, their most recent full-length, climbed to No. 67 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 3 on the Top Hard Music Albums chart in 2018. That record brought guitarist Pepper Keenan back to the studio after more than a decade away.

The group finished a North American tour with Judas Priest and Alice Cooper last fall. Shows ran from Sept. 16 through Oct. 26 and included a few one-off headlining gigs.