Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 23-January 25

This weekend, Detroit will offer numerous opportunities for laughter, jaw-dropping performances, and appearances by many well-known artists.

Jennifer Eggleston
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Cherelle George of The Harlem Globetrotters coaches students during a visit to The Elmgreen School ahead of their UK tour on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming this weekend.

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

This weekend, Detroit will offer numerous opportunities for laughter, jaw-dropping performances, and appearances by many well-known artists. The combination of family-friendly entertainment, quality art, and new talent comes together in the Harlem Globetrotters' 100 Year Tour, comedian Nick Colletti, and the finals of the 29th Annual Sphinx Competition.

Harlem Globetrotters: "The 100 Year Tour"

  • What: Harlem Globetrotters deliver tricks, laughs, and basketball
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 p.m.
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: Tickets start at $48

The Harlem Globetrotters' 100 Year Tour offers families and friends of all ages a chance to witness a basketball display of remarkable athleticism, incredible dunking, never-before-seen trick shots, and plenty of humor. This legendary team, known for bringing fun, laughter, and joy into every game, will face long-time rivals so that everyone in attendance can have a great time. Don't miss out on your chance to witness this exciting event and participate in the unique on-court experiences and premium interaction opportunities that will enhance your experience beyond the game.

Nick Colletti

  • What: Comedian Nick Colletti
  • When: Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m.
  • Where: The Comedy Bar, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: General Admission $32.27, VIP $44.21

Nick Colletti headlines an evening of laughs at The Comedy Bar, bringing his natural charm and sharp comedic instincts to Detroit's newest comedy club experience. Colletti is an emerging star in comedy and entertainment, starring as Duncan on the humorous reality show "The Real Bros of Simi Valley," opposite Jimmy Tatro. He has a large social media following, and his comedy has been well-received by audiences on stage and across various platforms.

29th Annual Sphinx Competition Finals Concert

  • What: Showcase for elite young musical talent
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Orchestra Hall, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: Tickets start at $5

The 29th Annual Sphinx Competition Finals Concert showcases some of the top young classical musicians in America, recognizing the outstanding string players and supporting cultural diversity through the arts. The finalists from the Junior and Senior Divisions are performing with the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra and are competing for major awards and recognition while exhibiting outstanding skill and artistry.

Other Events

From high-energy sports to intimate live music, Detroit's event lineup delivers something for every kind of fan. Family-friendly basketball, immersive genre-bending performances, and refined solo artistry come together for a weekend that highlights the city's vibrant cultural range, featuring the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and acclaimed pianist Bill Laurance:

More To Explore Next Week

Weeknights in Detroit don't slow down — they get more stylish. Soulful tributes, major-league matchups, Broadway-caliber comedy, and smooth R&B from icons such as Johnny Gill turn ordinary evenings into standout nights across the city:

DetroitEventsThings to Do
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Universal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027
Human InterestUniversal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027Randi Moultrie
Henrik Sedin receives his Hockey Hall of Fame jacket prior to the HHoF Legends Classic game at the Scotiabank Arena
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 20
Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 19
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect