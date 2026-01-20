Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 23-January 25

This weekend, Detroit will offer numerous opportunities for laughter, jaw-dropping performances, and appearances by many well-known artists. The combination of family-friendly entertainment, quality art, and new talent comes together in the Harlem Globetrotters' 100 Year Tour, comedian Nick Colletti, and the finals of the 29th Annual Sphinx Competition.

Harlem Globetrotters: "The 100 Year Tour"

What: Harlem Globetrotters deliver tricks, laughs, and basketball

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $48

The Harlem Globetrotters' 100 Year Tour offers families and friends of all ages a chance to witness a basketball display of remarkable athleticism, incredible dunking, never-before-seen trick shots, and plenty of humor. This legendary team, known for bringing fun, laughter, and joy into every game, will face long-time rivals so that everyone in attendance can have a great time. Don't miss out on your chance to witness this exciting event and participate in the unique on-court experiences and premium interaction opportunities that will enhance your experience beyond the game.

Nick Colletti

What: Comedian Nick Colletti

When: Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: The Comedy Bar, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit

The Comedy Bar, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: General Admission $32.27, VIP $44.21

Nick Colletti headlines an evening of laughs at The Comedy Bar, bringing his natural charm and sharp comedic instincts to Detroit's newest comedy club experience. Colletti is an emerging star in comedy and entertainment, starring as Duncan on the humorous reality show "The Real Bros of Simi Valley," opposite Jimmy Tatro. He has a large social media following, and his comedy has been well-received by audiences on stage and across various platforms.

29th Annual Sphinx Competition Finals Concert

What: Showcase for elite young musical talent

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Orchestra Hall, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Orchestra Hall, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $5

The 29th Annual Sphinx Competition Finals Concert showcases some of the top young classical musicians in America, recognizing the outstanding string players and supporting cultural diversity through the arts. The finalists from the Junior and Senior Divisions are performing with the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra and are competing for major awards and recognition while exhibiting outstanding skill and artistry.

