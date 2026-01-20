Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Salem High School Record Show Returns In February

The annual record show to help 881 The Park at Salem High School is a go on Valentine’s Day. Yes, on February 14th, you can take your better half to…

Meltdown

young woman audiophile is browsing vinyl records in a store

thomasandreas/ Getty Images

The annual record show to help 881 The Park at Salem High School is a go on Valentine's Day. Yes, on February 14th, you can take your better half to sift through bins and bins of records, cassettes, and more. She'll love it!

“We strive to make the record show an experience for music fans of all ages to enjoy. No matter how long you’ve been collecting vinyl, you can support your local radio station while finding the perfect item to add to your collection.” said Anya Read, Co-Program Director for 88.1 the Park on a press release about the event.

Admission to the 881 The Park record show, during normal show hours, is $5. Collectors looking to get an early start to their shopping can gain early admission between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. for $10.  Plymouth-Canton Community Schools students will receive free admission with a student ID

Having been there many times, I can tell you it's worth it. I've gotten many albums in the past and found some great records I added to my collection.

Salem High School is located at 46181 Joy Road in Canton, Michigan (corner of Joy and Canton Center).  The Salem High School Cafeteria is located on the first floor, just inside the main entrance to the school.

For more info, punch up their site - www.881ThePark.com

meltdown
MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
Related Stories
Actor Michael Berryman On His Career, Starring In A Motley Crue Video, And Working With Rob Zombie
Detroit LocalActor Michael Berryman On His Career, Starring In A Motley Crue Video, And Working With Rob ZombieMeltdown
Chopper Shop Season 5
Detroit LocalSam Bernstein Chopper Shop – Season 5 Episode 3Doug Warner
Detroit Lions
Detroit LocalWhat to expect from The 2025 LionsNathan Franklin
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect