The Salem High School Record Show Returns In February
The annual record show to help 881 The Park at Salem High School is a go on Valentine's Day. Yes, on February 14th, you can take your better half to sift through bins and bins of records, cassettes, and more. She'll love it!
“We strive to make the record show an experience for music fans of all ages to enjoy. No matter how long you’ve been collecting vinyl, you can support your local radio station while finding the perfect item to add to your collection.” said Anya Read, Co-Program Director for 88.1 the Park on a press release about the event.
Admission to the 881 The Park record show, during normal show hours, is $5. Collectors looking to get an early start to their shopping can gain early admission between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. for $10. Plymouth-Canton Community Schools students will receive free admission with a student ID.
Having been there many times, I can tell you it's worth it. I've gotten many albums in the past and found some great records I added to my collection.
Salem High School is located at 46181 Joy Road in Canton, Michigan (corner of Joy and Canton Center). The Salem High School Cafeteria is located on the first floor, just inside the main entrance to the school.
For more info, punch up their site - www.881ThePark.com