New Found Glory Releases Single One Month Before Album Drop

New Found Glory dropped "Beer and Blood Stains" on Thursday. Listen Up! arrives in stores one month from now. The track serves as the second single off the record, slated for a Feb. 20 release through Pure Noise Records.

"This is the heaviest song on the record but it almost sounds like a party. At least that was the goal," guitarist Chad Gilbert said, as per Kerrang!. "It's about an old venue we used to play when we first started. We'd play there pretty much every weekend. It was a lot of hardcore bands. Looking back now it was a dangerous place…so many fights and craziness — illegal things that wouldn't fly now. This song is about how much fun we had, but not realizing how close to the edge we were."

Listen Up! is the first full-length from the group in six years. The collection centers on resilience and hope when times get tough.

The pop-punk act joins Yellowcard on The Up Up Down Down Tour starting in May. Plain White T's will also perform. Twenty-four cities are included in the run, which kicks off on May 6 in Atlanta and wraps on June 17 in Boston, with stops in Chicago, Denver, Nashville, and New York.

Before the tour starts, fans in Indonesia can catch them at Hammersonic 2026 on May 3. They'll also take the stage at the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus from May 14-17.

Coca-Cola Roxy hosts the Atlanta show. Then the tour heads to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on May 8. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights gets the May 13 performance. Salt Shed Outdoors in Chicago books the May 16 date. Milwaukee's Landmark Credit Union Live welcomes the acts on May 17. JUNKYARD in Denver has May 20, followed by The Plaza at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on May 21.

West Coast dates include Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, on May 23 and Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, Washington, on May 24. Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston closes out the tour. You can find all of their tour stops here.