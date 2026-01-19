Monster Jam: Win With The Riff

Monster Jam returns to Ford Field for two days on March 21 and 22. This year features a line up that includes Grave Digger, Lucas Stabilizer, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, and more! Tickets for both shows are available now , and The Riff has your shot to win your way in.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, January 19 and 11:59pm, February 1, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 2, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to one of the Monster Jam shows on March 21 and 22. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.