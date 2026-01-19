Bilmuri: Win Tickets Here

Bilmuri, along with The Home Team and GANG!, will be at The Fillmore for a show on May 3. Tickets are on sale now , and The Riff wants to send you to the show for FREE!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, January 19 and 11:59pm, February 1 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 2, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Bilmuri on May 3. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.