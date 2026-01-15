Contests
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: Win Here

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
September 4 | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Click here for tickets
101 WRIF Presents Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson when they return to the stage at…

Doug Warner
Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
September 4 | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Click here for tickets

101 WRIF Presents Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson when they return to the stage at Pine Knob for a show together on September 4.  Tickets go on sale on January 23, and we have your shot to win!

Be listening to win your tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to rock see Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson for FREE on The Riff.

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, January 15 and 11:59pm, February 8 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 9 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson at Pine Knob on September 4.  A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Marilyn MansonRob Zombie
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
