Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical: Win Here

The Fox Theatre | April 8

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL is coming to The Fox Theatre on April 8. This award-winning musical, is a thrilling spectacle where the timeless music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf reigns supreme!

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will be a thrilling experience, featuring a dynamic eight-piece rock band live on stage. The Sprawling multi-level platforms will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, from Raven’s bedroom to the depths of the Lost’s underground domains. Plus an epic cast will bring their powerhouse vocals to Meat Loaf’s anthems including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, It’s All Coming Back to Me, and of course Bat Out of Hell.

Tickets are on sale now, and this is your chance to win your way in. Below you can enter to win a pair of tickets to check out Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical at the Fox on April 8.

Enter Below

Having trouble viewing the form? Please refresh the page