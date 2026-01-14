The 68th Annual Detroit Boat Show: Win Your Tickets
The 68th Annual Detroit Boat Show sponsored by Progressive is coming, AND it’s at a NEW LOCATION. The show will be happening at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on February 12 to 15.
Shop hundreds of boats and accessories all at one location with exclusive Boat Show deals and discounts. And you be the first to see Brand New Models for this year. Plus the show will have live music, a Tiki Bar, and a Kids Zone. Tickets are available now at detroitboatshow.net. Plus The Riff is hooking you up to go for free!
Below you can enter to win a Four Pack of tickets to check out the Detroit Boat Show sponsored by Progressive at it’s new location in Novi.
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 5:00pm, January 14 and 11:59pm, February 8, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 9, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Four Pack of Tickets to The Detroit Boat Show running February 12 to 15. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.