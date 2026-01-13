Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 16-January 18

The 1985 Modena Spyder California from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is displayed at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show. The show returns this weekend for the 2026 edition!

There are plenty of things to do in Detroit this January, with events featuring innovation, comedy, and music. This weekend, view cars at the Detroit Auto Show, attend a live performance by indie pop artist 54 Ultra, or laugh with stand-up comedian Heather Shaw. Several additional weekend and weeknight events keep the city's energy moving well beyond a single night.

Detroit Auto Show

What: Premier automotive showcase in Detroit

Premier automotive showcase in Detroit When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, and Sunday, Jan 18. 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (continues through Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026)

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, and Sunday, Jan 18. 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (continues through Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026) Where: Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit

Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit Cost: Adults: $25; older adults 65 and over: $15; children ages 3-12: $10 (age 2 and under are free); family pass for two adults and three children: $60

The Detroit Auto Show is a premier event for automotive enthusiasts across North America, formerly known as the North American International Auto Show. Attendees will have the chance to view design previews and interactive displays from global manufacturers, participate in immersive brand experiences, and access cutting-edge vehicles and ultra-luxury automobiles.

54 Ultra: "Live in North America! (Round Two)"

What: Indie pop with cinematic synth vibes

Indie pop with cinematic synth vibes When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: El Club Detroit, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit

El Club Detroit, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit Cost: $29.92

54 Ultra: "Live in North America! (Round Two)" brings rising indie pop artist 54 Ultra to El Club Detroit, showcasing his blend of synth-infused indie rock and Latin soul. 54 Ultra is rapidly gaining recognition in the North American music scene for his unique fusion of cinematic sound, intimate songwriting, and captivating performances. The band Orca will open the show as a supporting act.

Heather Shaw

What: Comedian Heather Shaw

Comedian Heather Shaw When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: Detroit House of Comedy, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Detroit House of Comedy, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: General admission: $37.50

Heather Shaw, known for her quick wit, keen observations, and energetic stage presence, will perform stand-up at the Detroit House of Comedy. She has a large and growing social media following and has made TV appearances on "The Today Show" and "Access Hollywood." Shaw has performed with many of the best comedians and hosts the weekly podcast "Heather Shaw is Kidding," where she discusses pop culture and makes political jokes.

Other Events

Detroit's weekend events offer nightlife energy, live music, and creative community gatherings. From immersive after-dark experiences to major concerts and sustainability-focused events, these options highlight the city's dynamic mix of culture, style, and sound:

AutoGlow 2026 : Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight at Michigan Central Station, 2001 15th St., Suite 101, Detroit

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight at Michigan Central Station, 2001 15th St., Suite 101, Detroit Halsey: " Back To Badlands ": Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit ReVamp Clothing Swap Festival — Winter: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from noon to 5 p.m. at Jam Handy, 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit

