Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 16-January 18
There are plenty of things to do in Detroit this January, with events featuring innovation, comedy, and music.
There are plenty of things to do in Detroit this January, with events featuring innovation, comedy, and music. This weekend, view cars at the Detroit Auto Show, attend a live performance by indie pop artist 54 Ultra, or laugh with stand-up comedian Heather Shaw. Several additional weekend and weeknight events keep the city's energy moving well beyond a single night.
Detroit Auto Show
- What: Premier automotive showcase in Detroit
- When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, and Sunday, Jan 18. 2026, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (continues through Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026)
- Where: Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit
- Cost: Adults: $25; older adults 65 and over: $15; children ages 3-12: $10 (age 2 and under are free); family pass for two adults and three children: $60
The Detroit Auto Show is a premier event for automotive enthusiasts across North America, formerly known as the North American International Auto Show. Attendees will have the chance to view design previews and interactive displays from global manufacturers, participate in immersive brand experiences, and access cutting-edge vehicles and ultra-luxury automobiles.
54 Ultra: "Live in North America! (Round Two)"
- What: Indie pop with cinematic synth vibes
- When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.
- Where: El Club Detroit, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit
- Cost: $29.92
54 Ultra: "Live in North America! (Round Two)" brings rising indie pop artist 54 Ultra to El Club Detroit, showcasing his blend of synth-infused indie rock and Latin soul. 54 Ultra is rapidly gaining recognition in the North American music scene for his unique fusion of cinematic sound, intimate songwriting, and captivating performances. The band Orca will open the show as a supporting act.
Heather Shaw
- What: Comedian Heather Shaw
- When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Detroit House of Comedy, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Cost: General admission: $37.50
Heather Shaw, known for her quick wit, keen observations, and energetic stage presence, will perform stand-up at the Detroit House of Comedy. She has a large and growing social media following and has made TV appearances on "The Today Show" and "Access Hollywood." Shaw has performed with many of the best comedians and hosts the weekly podcast "Heather Shaw is Kidding," where she discusses pop culture and makes political jokes.
Other Events
Detroit's weekend events offer nightlife energy, live music, and creative community gatherings. From immersive after-dark experiences to major concerts and sustainability-focused events, these options highlight the city's dynamic mix of culture, style, and sound:
- AutoGlow 2026: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight at Michigan Central Station, 2001 15th St., Suite 101, Detroit
- Halsey: "Back To Badlands": Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- ReVamp Clothing Swap Festival — Winter: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from noon to 5 p.m. at Jam Handy, 2900 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit
More To Explore Next Week
Weeknights in Detroit bring a steady rhythm of creativity and classic entertainment. From reflective programming and comedy to hands-on art and high-energy live music, these midweek events offer easy ways to break routine and keep evenings feeling lively:
- Let Freedom Ring: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Jessica Secrest: "Of Course It's Good!": Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak
- Midweek at The Social Brews: Frozen Aurora Lake: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 1420 Washington Blvd., Detroit
- KC and The Sunshine Band: "Get Lifted!": Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 8 p.m. at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit