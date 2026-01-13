Rock & Brews Opening In Royal Oak And They’re looking For “Roadies”

I had the chance to speak with Tony and Dan Yezbick, owners of the new Rock & Brews, which is opening in Royal Oak in early March. They already own several other Royal Oak locations, so why not one more in partnership with KISS?!? Yes, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are very much involved with the chain.

This whole venture began when Dan went on a family trip to Florida and took in a meal at their location down there. "We were on a family trip, Disney World, and kind of stumbled across it. And when we purchased the building (the old Hop Cat in Royal Oak), we were looking for a concept. And it just kind of all fell into place. It is kind of wild that here in Detroit Rock City, there's really not something devoted to Kiss like that or to rock and roll in general. So, this is going to be really cool."

That turned into a FaceTime call with Paul Stanley himself! "We met Paul Stanley on FaceTime, and that kind of sealed it for us. And we've been working on this design for this building. We have a design call every week. This design and decor, and art package is going to blow people away!' said Dan.

As for Facetiming with a rock legend, Tony said, "But immediately, you felt the aura of just rock and roll royalty. And he said to us, Nice to meet you guys. We're looking forward to coming to Royal Oak. It was just very cool."

Personally, I can't believe they haven't tried this here in Detroit Rock City yet. "I guess we're glad it hasn't. I guess we're meant to be. It's destiny. And we love Royal Oak. We love Metro Detroit. And so we're going to spread that love into the rock and roll world."

Rock & Brews Are Looking For "Roadies"

As they approach their opening, they want to look for Detroit's next rock stars! "So, all this week and next week, Monday through Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., they can go to 208 West 5th Avenue in Royal Oak. Go to the location.

Or they can go to Royal Oak at rockandbrews.com."

Look for a dining area, a second-floor live music lounge, and an outside party deck on the upper floor with a DJ. Rock & Brews will feature scratch-made American classic dishes, signature drinks, and Michigan craft beer on tap.