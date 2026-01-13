Five Finger Death Punch: Win Tickets Here

101 WRIF Presents Five Finger Death Punch when they come to Pine Knob, along with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire, for a show on August 16. Tickets go on sale on January 16 . And The Riff has your chance to win your way in!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 11:30am, January 13 and 11:59pm, February 8 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 9 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch at Pine Knob on August 16. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.