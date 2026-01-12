Our Lady Peace: Win Tickets Here

Contests
Our Lady PeaceApril 2 | The Fillmore Click here for tickets Our Lady Peace, along with The Verve Pipe, will hit the stage at The Fillmore for a show together…

Our Lady Peace, along with The Verve Pipe, will hit the stage at The Fillmore for a show together on April 2.  Tickets are on sale now, and we want to hook you up to get in for FREE!

Be listening for the chance to win tickets instantly, and below is a bonus shot to see check out Our Lady Peace in April with The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, January 12 and 11:59pm, January 25 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 26, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Our Lady Peace on April 2.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

