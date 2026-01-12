Dethklok & Amon Amarth: Win With Midnight Metal
Dethklok and Amon Amarth will bring their “The Amonklok Conquest” tour to The Fox Theatre for a show on May 13, and tickets are on sale now. Plus this is your shot to win your way in with The Riff and Midnight Metal!
Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Dethklok and Amon Amarth when they take over The Fox in May.
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, January 12 and 11:59pm, February 1 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on February 2 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Dethklok and Amon Amarth at The Fox Theatre on May 13. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.