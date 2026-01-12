Dethklok & Amon Amarth: Win With Midnight Metal

Dethklok and Amon Amarth

May 13 | The Fox Theatre

Dethklok and Amon Amarth will bring their “The Amonklok Conquest” tour to The Fox Theatre for a show on May 13, and tickets are on sale now. Plus this is your shot to win your way in with The Riff and Midnight Metal!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Dethklok and Amon Amarth when they take over The Fox in May.