Contests
LISTEN LIVE

WIN A FAMILY FOUR-PACK OF EMAGINE VOUCHERS

Can You Emagine… Free Tickets? Michigan Auto Law Presents: A Metro Detroit Family Four-Pack Giveaway! Enter to wina four pack of vouchers to Emagine Theatres. Emagine a night where the…

Doug Warner
Michigan Auto Law
In partnership with
Michigan Auto Law
Michigan Auto Law

Can You Emagine… Free Tickets?

Michigan Auto Law Presents: A Metro Detroit Family Four-Pack Giveaway! Enter to win
a four pack of vouchers to Emagine Theatres. Emagine a night where the only thing you
have to worry about is which movie to pick. We’ve handled the heavy lifting so you can
focus on the movie magic.


Don’t miss your chance to win a fun family night on us!

Must be a Michigan resident to enter. This giveaway ends on Friday, February 6.
Vouchers are valid at any Emagine location for three months

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

This contest is administered by Michigan Auto Law. By clicking the link below, you will be taken to www.michiganautolaw.com to register.

movie tickets
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Aziz Ansari
ContestsAziz Ansari: Last Call To Win With The RiffDoug Warner
Megadeth
ContestsMegadeth “Behind The Mask”: Win Passes HereDoug Warner
The New Year, New Gear Giveaway
ContestsThe New Year, New Gear GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect