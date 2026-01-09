Megadeth “Behind The Mask”: Win Passes Here

On January 23 Megadeth will release their new self-titled album as they prepare to launch their global Farewell Tour this year. And in celebration of the release will be Limited Screenings in movie theaters of “Megadeth: Behind The Mask” for TWO NIGHTS ONLY on January 22 & 24.

In the film, Dave Mustaine pulls back the curtain on 40 years of Megadeth with stories from the band’s past as well as the creation of their final album. Plus, fans will see the band perform the full track list of their new album for the first time. Tickets are available now at MEGADETHFILM.COM. And we have your chance to check it out for FREE on The Riff!

Below you can enter to win a pair of passes to Megadeth: Behind The Mask at participating theaters on January 22 or 24.

