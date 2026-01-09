Aziz Ansari: Last Call To Win With The Riff

Aziz Ansari will take the stage at The Royal Oak Music Theatre for two shows on January 23. Tickets for both shows are still available , and this is your LAST CALL to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on January 9 and 11:59pm on January 19, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 20, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Aziz Ansari’s second show on January 23. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.