Five Finger Death Punch Re-Records Catalog in Two-Part Collection After Label Sells Masters

Five Finger Death Punch released Best Of – Volume 2 through Better Noise Music. This marks part of their 20th anniversary celebration. The band chose to re-record everything after their previous label sold the original masters without telling them.

The collection brings a 2025 version of "The End" with Babymetal. SU-METAL from Babymetal wrote lyrics in Japanese based on the original. She described the moment when her vocals mixed with Ivan Moody's growl during the bridge transition as powerful, filled with emotion and raw energy that she'd never felt before in any recording session.

Five Finger Death Punch has accumulated more than 13 billion streams, and they've scored 17 number-one singles on Active Rock Radio.

The re-recording project hands the band ownership of recordings that defined their career. Instead of putting out remasters, they created new versions.