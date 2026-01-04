This Day in Rock History: January 4
Lots of interesting things have happened in the rock world on Jan. 4. These include The Beatles entering the studio for one final time as a band, The Doors releasing their iconic debut album, and Elton John getting yet another No. 1 single. You can read about these moments and much more on today's rundown of this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
As one iconic band was just spreading its wings, another was closing its final chapter. These are the most consequential milestone moments that happened on Jan. 4:
- 1954: Elvis Presley took a huge step toward stardom as he recorded the demos "It Wouldn't Be the Same Without You" and "I'll Never Stand in Your Way" at Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The demo session caught the attention of Sun Studios' founder's assistant, Marion Keisker, who took his number and later booked him for more recordings.
- 1967: The Doors released their self-titled debut album via Elektra Records. It was recorded at the Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood, California, and featured iconic songs such as "Light My Fire," "Break On Through (To the Other Side)," and "The End."
- 1970: The Beatles had their final recording session together. They were without John Lennon, who was on holiday, and met to record the final overdubs for Paul McCartney's "Let It Be" and George Harrison's "I Me Mine."
- 1975: Elton John's cover of The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent two weeks. It featured John Lennon on guitar, with the B side being a John Lennon composition called "One Day (At a Time)."
Cultural Milestones
The most important cultural moments of the day are:
- 1960: R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe was born in Decatur, Georgia. He co-founded the band in 1980 and has sold over 85 million records worldwide since.
- 1986: Phil Lynott, Thin Lizzy's bassist and frontman, died tragically aged only 36. He co-founded the band in Ireland in the 1970s, and they're widely known for huge hits such as "The Boys Are Back in Town" and "Whiskey in the Jar."
These are the most important things that happened in the rock world on Jan. 4.