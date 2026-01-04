This Day in Rock History: January 4

Lots of interesting things have happened in the rock world on Jan. 4. These include The Beatles entering the studio for one final time as a band, The Doors releasing their iconic debut album, and Elton John getting yet another No. 1 single. You can read about these moments and much more on today's rundown of this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

As one iconic band was just spreading its wings, another was closing its final chapter. These are the most consequential milestone moments that happened on Jan. 4:

Cultural Milestones

The most important cultural moments of the day are:

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe was born in Decatur, Georgia. He co-founded the band in 1980 and has sold over 85 million records worldwide since. 1986: Phil Lynott, Thin Lizzy's bassist and frontman, died tragically aged only 36. He co-founded the band in Ireland in the 1970s, and they're widely known for huge hits such as "The Boys Are Back in Town" and "Whiskey in the Jar."