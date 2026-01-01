Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Year, New Cash: Win $2026!!!

This the Audience National Cash Contest to win $2026 for the new year.  The contest will run from January 1st to January 14th.  Here is the copy for the contest page: It’s…

Doug Warner
new year new cash

This the Audience National Cash Contest to win $2026 for the new year.  The contest will run from January 1st to January 14th.  Here is the copy for the contest page:

It’s a new year and you could kick it off with “new” cash in your pocket!  This is your shot at scoring $2026 to get the year started off the right way.  Below you can enter to win DAILY in this National Contest for your chance to win and stuff your pockets with some extra cash!

Contest administered by Audience

Cash Giveaway
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
greenland 2
ContestsGreenland 2: Migration – Win Advance Screening Passes Here!Doug Warner
Daniel Tosh Caesars Windsor 2026
UncategorizedDaniel Tosh: Win Tickets HereDoug Warner
Ultimate Fishing Show
ContestsThe Ultimate Fishing Show: Win Your Way InDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect