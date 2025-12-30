Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Lynyrd Skynyrd Considers Recording Album With 30 Unreleased Gary Rossington Songs

Lynyrd Skynyrd has roughly 30 unheard songs co-written with late guitarist Gary Rossington. The band might record a new album using this material. Singer Johnny Van Zant and guitarist Rickey…

Laura Adkins
Inductees Lynyrd Skynyrd pose backstage during the 21st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria March 13, 2006 in New York City.
Scott Gries via Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd has roughly 30 unheard songs co-written with late guitarist Gary Rossington. The band might record a new album using this material. Singer Johnny Van Zant and guitarist Rickey Medlocke discussed their plans during a recent interview with French outlet Riff X.

"We have songs that we wrote with Gary that we never recorded," Van Zant stated. Rickey Medlocke said the group discovered the tracks after Rossington died in 2023. His wife brought the tapes to them.

"They brought us a load of tapes and all this stuff — [Gary's] wife did — and we discovered we had about 30 songs that Gary had taken part with Johnny and myself and whomever," Medlocke said. "You could hear him talking on the tapes and talking about lyrics and all that stuff."

The two musicians began discussing a possible new record once they went through everything. "Johnny and I started talking about doing—possibly doing — another Lynyrd Skynyrd record that included Gary's songs on it and stuff," Medlocke said.

Van Zant didn't confirm the release but showed interest in sharing the work with fans. "We'll see what the future brings, but we would like to bring that to the forefront and get it to our fans," he said. This marks the second time the group has mentioned a tribute album. 

A new album would be the first from the Southern rock group since 2012's Last Of A Dyin' Breed. They put out a single titled "Last Of The Street Survivors" in 2020.

Rossington was the last surviving founding member when he died at age 71. The group has kept touring since his death. He supported this before passing.

Fans may hear some unreleased material live next year. The band will play with Foreigner starting July 23 in Atlanta and wrapping up Aug. 29 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Gary RossingtonLynyrd Skynyrd
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
American psychedelic rock band The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Manzarek (1939 - 2013), vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 - 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger, 5th September 1968.
MusicMusicians from Eight Countries Collaborate on New ‘Riders on the Storm’ VideoDan Teodorescu
Wolfgang Van Halen performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicWolfgang Van Halen Names Puscifer and Karnivool Albums as Top 2026 ReleasesDan Teodorescu
Sammy Hagar performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicSammy Hagar Returns to Las Vegas in 2026 With Van Halen Tribute ShowsLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect