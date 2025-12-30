Lynyrd Skynyrd Considers Recording Album With 30 Unreleased Gary Rossington Songs

Lynyrd Skynyrd has roughly 30 unheard songs co-written with late guitarist Gary Rossington. The band might record a new album using this material. Singer Johnny Van Zant and guitarist Rickey Medlocke discussed their plans during a recent interview with French outlet Riff X.

"We have songs that we wrote with Gary that we never recorded," Van Zant stated. Rickey Medlocke said the group discovered the tracks after Rossington died in 2023. His wife brought the tapes to them.

"They brought us a load of tapes and all this stuff — [Gary's] wife did — and we discovered we had about 30 songs that Gary had taken part with Johnny and myself and whomever," Medlocke said. "You could hear him talking on the tapes and talking about lyrics and all that stuff."

The two musicians began discussing a possible new record once they went through everything. "Johnny and I started talking about doing—possibly doing — another Lynyrd Skynyrd record that included Gary's songs on it and stuff," Medlocke said.

Van Zant didn't confirm the release but showed interest in sharing the work with fans. "We'll see what the future brings, but we would like to bring that to the forefront and get it to our fans," he said. This marks the second time the group has mentioned a tribute album.

A new album would be the first from the Southern rock group since 2012's Last Of A Dyin' Breed. They put out a single titled "Last Of The Street Survivors" in 2020.

Rossington was the last surviving founding member when he died at age 71. The group has kept touring since his death. He supported this before passing.